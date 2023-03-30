Notification Settings

Telford venue set to host acoustic festival

By Matthew PanterMusicPublished:

An acoustic music festival is set to take place in Telford on Saturday.

Katie Rose Rainford
Not-for-Profit Music Promoters, Pale Fire Music & Left for Dead Records, in conjunction with Scott Adams, will be hosting the event at the Firefly club in Oakengates.

The festibal will see Alan Jenkins performing and curating the evening, which will feature Kate Rose Rainford, Sonya Smith, Rowan Lawson and Barry Williams.

Alan said: “I’m delighted to have been given the opportunity to organise the event and bring these artists from the Shropshire-Welsh border to perform."

The evening will see an eclectic mix of musicianship and storytelling with doors open at 7.30pm and the first artist on stage at 8pm.

Advanced tickets are £5 plus 5 per cent booking fee and can be purchased from The Box Office, The Telford Theatre, Oakengates, Telford, TF2 6EP in person or over the phone on 01952 382382.

Subject to availability, tickets can also be purchased at the venue on the night for £6.

Music
Entertainment
Matthew Panter

By Matthew Panter

Business Editor@MattPanterMedia

Business Editor covering Shropshire and Mid Wales. Got a story? Get in touch at matthew.panter@mnamedia.co.uk.

