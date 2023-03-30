Telford venue set to host acoustic festival

Katie Rose Rainford

Not-for-Profit Music Promoters, Pale Fire Music & Left for Dead Records, in conjunction with Scott Adams, will be hosting the event at the Firefly club in Oakengates.

The festibal will see Alan Jenkins performing and curating the evening, which will feature Kate Rose Rainford, Sonya Smith, Rowan Lawson and Barry Williams.

Alan said: “I’m delighted to have been given the opportunity to organise the event and bring these artists from the Shropshire-Welsh border to perform."

The evening will see an eclectic mix of musicianship and storytelling with doors open at 7.30pm and the first artist on stage at 8pm.

Advanced tickets are £5 plus 5 per cent booking fee and can be purchased from The Box Office, The Telford Theatre, Oakengates, Telford, TF2 6EP in person or over the phone on 01952 382382.