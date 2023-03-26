Renditions of Hot Chocolate and Lana Del Rey at Newport's jam-packed open mic

Tim Warner opened with a version of Let it Be followed by originals. Photo: Jude Paton

Every Tuesday at Newport's Navy Club, the town's talents take to the stage to share their music.

From Neil Young to Hot Chocolate and Simon and Garfunkel to Lana Del Rey, a huge range of music filled the club on Tuesday, March 21.

Organiser, Jude Paton shared her thoughts on last Tuesday's jam-packed jam session.

"Kris Jungmayr opened the evening with a superb set that included John Martyn's One Day Without You and Old Man by Neil Young.

"Kris was followed by Tony Baker and his accordion, who treated audiences to Scarborough Fair and a lovely version of John O' Dreams by the late Bill Caddick from Wolverhampton.

"Keyboard-tickler Tim Warner was up next, with a super version of Let It Be and some originals to follow.

Tim Warner opened with a version of Let it Be followed by originals. Photo: Jude Paton

"The very talented 17-year-old Issy Knight brought audiences up-to-date with Lana Del Rey's Video Games followed by an excellent original and a Spanish classical instrumental piece to finish.

17-year-old Issy Knight played Lana Del Rey's Video Games followed by an original and a Spanish classical instrumental piece to finish. Photo: Jude Paton

"Vocalists Rebecca Blake and Hayley Bolton joined band 50 Shades of Hay on stage, before Tom Langham and Liz Tree took over the mic.

"Top-notch entertainer Sammy Pauling took to the stage, with a set that included Hot Chocolate's You Sexy Thing.

Sammy Pauling's set included Hot Chocolate's You Sexy Thing. Photo: Jude Paton

"Band, All the Gear No Idea followed, with vocalist Iory providing a particularly excellent rendition of Sam Fender's Hypersonic Missile.

"Alex Ash and his Alley Cats brought the penultimate performance, before the evening was brought to a close by Harper Adam's collaboration, The Sugarbeets."

The Sugarbeets, a Harper Adams collaboration, brought the evening to a close. Photo: Jude Paton