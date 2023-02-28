Kings of Leon to play two shows at Wrexham's Racecourse Ground - with local support act

Kings of Leon will perform two shows in Wrexham in May

The US Brit and Grammy winners, whose hits include Sex on Fire and Use Somebody, announced they will be putting on two outdoor shows at the Racecourse Ground, home of Wrexham AFC in May.

The two shows will be on Saturday, May 27, and Sunday, May 28.

Tickets go on general sale at 9am on Friday with a pre-sale open to Wrexham fans from 9am on tomorrow.

The club's celebrity co-owners, Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney also confirmed the chart-topping band on social media.

The the video they explained the importance of St David's Day, saying: "This Wednesday is St. David's Day. I know you may not know about it, but it's a huge deal in Wales."

Co-owner, Rob McElhenney, continued: "St David is the patron saint of Wales, and this week in Wales, you can expect to see daffodils and leeks and hear a lot of singing."

Fans are then invited to listen to a "traditional Welsh song", but instead 'Use Somebody' is played.

The @Wrexham_AFC Glee Club is really setting the bar high this May. @KingsOfLeon pic.twitter.com/GSlA8gkIlS — Ryan Reynolds (@VancityReynolds) February 27, 2023

.

Rob admits it's Kings of Leon and "not a traditional Welsh song", before he and Ryan announce the dates of the shows

Kings of Leon will be supported by local band Declan Swans, who appeared in the Disney+ documentary Welcome To Wrexham.