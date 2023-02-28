Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Kings of Leon to play two shows at Wrexham's Racecourse Ground - with local support act

By David StubbingsMid WalesMusicPublished: Comments

Award-winning rock group Kings of Leon will be playing two shows in Wrexham this year.

Kings of Leon will perform two shows in Wrexham in May
Kings of Leon will perform two shows in Wrexham in May

The US Brit and Grammy winners, whose hits include Sex on Fire and Use Somebody, announced they will be putting on two outdoor shows at the Racecourse Ground, home of Wrexham AFC in May.

The two shows will be on Saturday, May 27, and Sunday, May 28.

Tickets go on general sale at 9am on Friday with a pre-sale open to Wrexham fans from 9am on tomorrow.

The club's celebrity co-owners, Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney also confirmed the chart-topping band on social media.

The the video they explained the importance of St David's Day, saying: "This Wednesday is St. David's Day. I know you may not know about it, but it's a huge deal in Wales."

Co-owner, Rob McElhenney, continued: "St David is the patron saint of Wales, and this week in Wales, you can expect to see daffodils and leeks and hear a lot of singing."

Fans are then invited to listen to a "traditional Welsh song", but instead 'Use Somebody' is played.

.

Rob admits it's Kings of Leon and "not a traditional Welsh song", before he and Ryan announce the dates of the shows

Kings of Leon will be supported by local band Declan Swans, who appeared in the Disney+ documentary Welcome To Wrexham.

Their song Always Sunny In Wrexham made regular appearances in the series as fans chanted the chorus: "Less than a mile from the centre of Town, A famous Old stadium crumbling down, No-one's invested so much as a penny, Bring on the Deadpool and Rob McElhеnney

Music
Entertainment
What's On
Mid Wales
Local Hubs
News
David Stubbings

By David Stubbings

Audience Editor@DStubbings14

Audience Editor at the Express & Star and Shropshire Star.

Most Read

Most Read

Top Stories

More from the Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News