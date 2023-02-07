Young Telford dancers take centre stage at London's Chinese New Year celebration

Millie, Cassidy, Charlotte and Isabelle on stage with singer Sue Shen

Four school pupils from Telford have spoken of their nerves and excitement at performing in front of thousands of people who gathered to welcome in the Year of the Rabbit in the capital's iconic celebration.

Cassidy Kempton-Lindsay, aged 15, Isabelle Hurst, 12, Charlotte Preece, 15, and Millie Evans, 12, shared the stage with professional Chinese singer Sue Shen in Trafalgar Square.

Having just two weeks to prepare, the four youngsters, who all attend MD School of Performing Arts, worked tirelessly to prepare a routine.

Cassidy explained: "We were given two weeks to choreograph the dances and as a team we worked very hard and we were so pleased with our routines."

Millie Evans, 12, Cassidy Kempton-Lindsay, 15, Charlotte Preece, 15 and Isabelle Hurst, 12, with singer Sue Shen

Isabelle said: "We worked so hard to put two dances together, which meant lots of late nights and hours at the studio."

But the girls said all the hard work paid off.

"To see the crowds that filled up Trafalgar Square, then hundreds of thousands watching us perform with an iconic Chinese superstar was just the best feeling ever," Cassidy said.

Charlotte added: "The rush of adrenaline hit as we took the stage and saw the thousands of people with eyes on us.

"All the other performers behind stage were so supportive and kind to each other, which helped calm down the nerves beforehand."

Charlotte Preece, Millie Evans, Isabelle Hurst and Cassidy Kempton-Lindsay

Isabelle said: "When we stepped on stage there were so many eyes on us and I knew it was actually real. Then the music turned on; it was as if no one was there."

Millie added: "I can't describe the feeling of dancing on stage, just doing what I love in front of thousands of people. The atmosphere was fantastic and I loved every minute."

The four girls, who have all been dancing since they could toddle, are all looking forward to promising dance careers.

Cassidy, who has already been accepted on a three-year course at Liverpool Central Studios, said she can't wait to follow her dreams.