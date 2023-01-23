Legendary Nile Rogers and Chic are final act announced for Ludlow Castle concerts

Nile Rogers and Chic are coming to Ludlow Castle

Music legend Nile Rogers and Chic will be coming to Shropshire this summer as part of a series of concerts held within the walls of Ludlow Castle.

An American musician, record producer, composer and co-founder of Chic, Nile Rogers has sold more than 500 million albums and 75 million singles worldwide.

Commenting on the announcement, Ludlow Castle manager, Gemma England said: “And last, but by no means least Nile Rogers & Chic are the final act to join our line-up for Ludlow’s new Within the Walls event. Together with Futuresound we are incredibly excited and proud to be bringing world-renowned artists to our medieval castle.

"The response to the concerts so far has been incredible and we have no doubt that this really will be a summer to remember.”

Nile Rogers is a Rock and Roll Hall of Fame inductee, a three-time Grammy Award-winner and a recipient of the Recording Academy's Lifetime Achievement Award.

He has produced songs for world-renowned artists including Like a Virgin by Madonna, Let's Dance by David Bowie, The Reflex by Duran Duran and Upside Down by Diana Ross.

The band Chic's biggest hits include Le Freak, Good Times, Dance Dance Dance and I Want Your Love.

The legendary act will be performing at Ludlow Castle on Saturday, July 22.

Residents of Ludlow and surrounding areas with post codes SY7, SY8 & HR6 will have access to an exclusive 48-hour priority pre-sale from 10am on Wednesday.

General admission tickets go on sale 10am on Friday

To book a ticket, visit futuresound.seetickets.com/event/nile-rodgers-feat-chic/ludlow-castle/2514183