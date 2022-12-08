Adrian Hill with Eric the Turkey.

Eric is the creation of Adrian Hill, the fun-loving technology manager at Morris Lubricants in Shrewsbury and his fictional band, Jingle and the Bells.

Eric has built up a fan base and his supporters wait with bated breath every December for the latest Christmas video instalment about their favourite festive bird who tends to ruffle a few feathers.

Eric is now back offering important festive tips for viewers – ‘Eric the Turkey’s Christmas Dos and Don’ts’ – to help people avoid a disaster with their December 25 celebrations.

The video has gone live at https://youtu.be/5EMgeV-VsFs and Adrian said: "With all the gloomy news about a cost-of-living crisis and inflation, I wanted to come up with something upbeat and a bit comical at the same time.

“This song all about surviving Christmas. I hope this year’s video will chime with viewers who have perhaps experienced a few mishaps of their own with their Christmas Day arrangements in the past.”