Eric is the creation of Adrian Hill, the fun-loving technology manager at Morris Lubricants in Shrewsbury and his fictional band, Jingle and the Bells.
Eric has built up a fan base and his supporters wait with bated breath every December for the latest Christmas video instalment about their favourite festive bird who tends to ruffle a few feathers.
Eric is now back offering important festive tips for viewers – ‘Eric the Turkey’s Christmas Dos and Don’ts’ – to help people avoid a disaster with their December 25 celebrations.
The video has gone live at https://youtu.be/5EMgeV-VsFs and Adrian said: "With all the gloomy news about a cost-of-living crisis and inflation, I wanted to come up with something upbeat and a bit comical at the same time.
“This song all about surviving Christmas. I hope this year’s video will chime with viewers who have perhaps experienced a few mishaps of their own with their Christmas Day arrangements in the past.”
Adrian created Eric nine years ago and has written the original song and music and produced the video himself with help from his son, Matt.