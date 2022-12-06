Shropshire musician celebrates release of 'dream' album recorded on oldest playable violin

Violinist Conor Gricmanis from Shropshire is celebrating the release of his first album. Photos taken at St Mary's Church in Shrewsbury..

Conor Gricmanis grew up on a farm with his family near Bishop's Castle and started playing the violin in primary school when he was just five-years-old.

Since, he has played in principal positions in orchestras at some of the most prestigious venues in Europe. Last year at just 26, he became concertmaster violinist of the London Baroque Orchestra and tours with the esteemed Academy of Ancient Music.

Now, Conor, 27, is celebrating the release of his debut album, and the realisation of a decade long dream.

He explained: "It's a dream I've had for about 10 years, and it's music I've loved the whole time.

"The pandemic delaying recording, but I'm grateful for it. I spent six months living in Italy in the region this music is from so it was really inspiring."

Conor described the album, an early baroque compilation composed by 17th century violinist Marco Uccellini, as 'bright' and 'sparkly' with element of folk and jazz.

Within a week of it's release, it was featured twice on BBC Radio 3.

The violin used in the recording, is an 1572 Andrea Amati violin believed to have been commissioned by Catherine de Medici and ended up in the French court under the reign of her son, King Charles IX of France.

Conor said: "We know it was played in the French court so there's a chance Marie Antoinette would've heard it being played. The history of it is amazing."

On the album, Conor is joined by his group Noxwode. The ensemble are known for playing 17th and 18th century music on period instruments.

"It makes really interesting music," Conor explained, "we play mostly on gut strings - strings made from animal intestines - and it gives this really earthy sound."

In addition to the album release, Conor, along with musicians from Noxwode, are hoping to bring baroque to Shropshire with week-long festival celebrating the classical genre.

He said: "We're really interested in hearing from people who'd like to help set up the festival, or volunteer at it."