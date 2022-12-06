A January treat is lined up for jazz fans in Shrewsbury

Martin Speake

Alto saxophonist and composer Martin Speake returns to the town with his exceptional quartet of Mike Outram, on guitar, Calum Gourlay, on bass, and Jeff Williams, on drums.

Organisers say it promises to be an evening of original compositions with a focus on lyricism and subtlety inspired by years of wide ranging collaborations with an international who's who of jazz.

The concert will be held at The Hive Music and Media Centre, in Belmont, Shrewsbury, on January 14.

Tickets are priced at £23 and £12 for the under 22s.