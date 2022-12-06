Notification Settings

A January treat is lined up for jazz fans in Shrewsbury

By David Tooley

Jazz fans in Shrewsbury are in for a treat in the new year.

Martin Speake
Martin Speake

Alto saxophonist and composer Martin Speake returns to the town with his exceptional quartet of Mike Outram, on guitar, Calum Gourlay, on bass, and Jeff Williams, on drums.

Organisers say it promises to be an evening of original compositions with a focus on lyricism and subtlety inspired by years of wide ranging collaborations with an international who's who of jazz.

The concert will be held at The Hive Music and Media Centre, in Belmont, Shrewsbury, on January 14.

Tickets are priced at £23 and £12 for the under 22s.

More details at www.hiveonline.org.uk or by phoning 01743 234970.

David Tooley

By David Tooley

Senior Reporter@TooleyMedia

Senior reporter at the Shropshire Star, focusing on the south of the county. Got a story? Get in touch at david.tooley@mnamedia.co.uk.

