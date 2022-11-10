Award-winning folk band Trials of Cato performing in Wrexham this month

The Trials of Cato are playing in Wrexham later this month

The Trials of Cato, who are touring to promote their new album which will be released on November 25, will be a playing at Ty Pawb on Saturday, November 19. The band, who have previously performed at Shrewsbury Folk Festival, won new fans after one of their tracks was featured in the hugely popular documentary series 'Welcome to Wrexham'.

Titled Gog Magog, the band's new album is named after the mythological giant of the Arthurian legends and also a Cambridgeshire hilltop, where the album was created over lockdown.

The band were initially formed in Beirut, Lebanon where the members at the time were working as teachers. Their first album 'Hide and Hair' won the BBC Folk Album of the Year award. Since then the multi-talented instrumentalist and singer, Polly Bolton has joined.