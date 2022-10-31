Bastille head to Ludlow Castle for 10th anniversary of debut album

Bastille perform at Weston Park in 2016

Bastille will perform in the grounds of Ludlow Castle on Sunday, July 23, next year to mark the 10th anniversary of their album 'Bad Blood'.

Futuresound Events will be hosting the performance in collaboration with the team at the castle.

Speaking about next year’s performance, Ludlow Castle general manager, Gemma England said: “We are excited to be working with Futuresound to bring this event to our wonderful castle.

"We are certain it will provide a brilliant backdrop for what is sure to be a great night of music.

"It goes without saying that this is wonderful for Ludlow and the income it will generate for local businesses."

Bastille's biggest hits include 'Pompeii', 'Flaws', 'Bad Blood', ‘Happier’, ‘Good Grief’ and ‘Run Into Trouble’.

Residents of Ludlow and surrounding areas with post codes SY7, SY8 & HR6 will have access to an exclusive 48-hour priority pre-sale from 10am Wednesday, November 2.