Newport set to bring Ukrainian and Russian partnership to stage

Russian cellist Svetlana Mochalova and Ukrainian pianist Slava Sidorenko will perform at the Cosy Hall, Water Lane, Newport on October 15.

They are guests of Newport Music Club and will entertain an audience with a host of classical music.

Sally Wiggin, from Newport Music Club, said: "We are really thrilled because Svetlana and Slava first came to us in 2017.

"They were a lovely young couple and so it should be a lovely evening's concert.

"I am sure those who came before will want to come back and see them and for those who haven't been to a concert before I think it will be nice listening to them.

"It will be quite emotional as I am sure they will have been through a difficult time over the last year, with circumstances in their countries.

"We are expecting a wonderfully romantic evening with glorious music by Schumann, Debussy and Chopin.

"The programme culminates with the hauntingly beautiful Rachmaninoff Sonata in G minor for piano and cello."

Having trained at the Royal Northern College of Music at Manchester, Svetlana Mochalova and Slava Sidorenko met and formed a musical relationship before later marrying.

They have since won multiple awards and performed at venues including the Purcell Room, the Barbican, Wigmore Hall and Glastonbury.

Tickets for the concert are £15 for adults and £5 for students and they are available from Deli 45 and Hey Jude's in Newport.

Tickets can also be bought on the night but patrons are requested to contact Newport Music Club at newportmusicclubtickets@gmail.com or call 07726 959233 to confirm the number of adults and children.

