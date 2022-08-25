Shropshire theatre 'bosses it' with new line up of shows

Theatre Severn.

Topping the bill at Theatre Severn will be a tribute act to the music of Bruce Springsteen - aka The Boss - called The Sound of Springsteen.

Following a sold out performance in February 2022, The Sound of Springsteen returns to Shrewsbury on February 19, 2023 with the greatest hits from Bruce Springsteen.

The band is an eight-piece tribute to "The Boss" and the audience should get ready to rock to songs such as Born In The USA, Glory Days, Dancing In The Dark and some of Bruce's most recent hits, including Ghosts.

Another tribute, this time to the incredible rock and soul legend Tina Turner will be hitting the Frankwell stage on Sunday, March 19.

Called What's Love Got To Do With It? they recently has a sell out debut tour across the UK.

Expect a night of high energy as this joyous show features all the hits including Private Dancer, Proud Mary, Simply The Best and many more.

The ultimate feel good Irish show returns to Theatre Severn in 2023 on May 2.

Called Seven Drunken Nights, it tells the story of a career spanning 50 years and invokes the spirit of Ronnie Drew, Luke Kelly, Barney McKenna, John Sheahan, Ciaran Bourke and Jim McCann.

Before then, on Friday, September 9 and Saturday, September 10, Theatre Severn will be responding to huge demand by putting on extra times to show the National Theatre Live production of Prima Facie (15)

After four sold out screenings at the Old Market Hall and Theatre Severn, they have added two additional screenings due to phenomenal demand!

Don't miss Jodie Comer (Killing Eve) in her West End debut in the UK premiere of Suzie Miller’s award-winning play Prima Facie.

Justin Martin directs this solo tour de force, captured from the intimate Harold Pinter Theatre in London’s West End.