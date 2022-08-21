Fun at Camp Bestival as revellers look forward to 2023

Sgt Helen Ceresa from Staffs Police with some 'convicts'

Bestival, established in 2004 as a family-friendly event has won numerous awards and has gone from strength to strength over the years attracting household names who have performed at the various sites.

This year at Weston Park’s inaugural event headlining were Fatboy Slim, Rag 'N' Bone Man, Heather Small, Example and Bewdley’s very own Becky Hill on The Park Stage, with up and coming bands performing at the Big Top and various bars across the site with something to suit all genres.

All ages are catered for with nannies available for the very young with hired trolleys to ferry them around in.

It was a colourful weekend at Weston Park

Children's entertainment included Horrible Histories, Brainiac, Mister Maker with Rebecca Keatley and Mr Tumble. For the non-muso, workshops ranged from learning to tie dye to sleep well and talks on breath work and meditation, which took place throughout the weekend.

The active and adventurous were treated to ice baths, paddle boarding, yoga, tree climbing and zip wire. Previously festival goers have been able to participate in the Guinness Book of Record attempts for the world's largest fancy dress and disco dance and this year the site housed the worlds largest bouncy castle.

One weekend highlight was the family fancy dress judged by Sara Cox with the prize being a return ticket for 2023.

DJ Sarah Cox

The festival ethos being environmentally and community friendly is evident and over the years many charities have benefited from festival donations.