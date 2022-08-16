Newtown choir set for emotional tour of Belgium

The choir

Newtown and District Male Voice Choir will be going on a four-day tour in September.

The itinerary will include concerts at Bruges and Ghent Cathedrals and, on September 11, the choir will have the honour of singing as part of the Last Post Ceremony at the Menin Gates in Ypres.

To prepare for the prestigious event, the choir will be performing a free concert at 7.30pm on Tuesday at the Monty Club, Newtown.

The choir is always keen to welcome new members.