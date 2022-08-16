Notification Settings

Newtown choir set for emotional tour of Belgium

By Matthew PanterNewtownMusicPublished:

A male choir is tuning up to prepare for an emotional tour of Belgium.

Newtown and District Male Voice Choir will be going on a four-day tour in September.

The itinerary will include concerts at Bruges and Ghent Cathedrals and, on September 11, the choir will have the honour of singing as part of the Last Post Ceremony at the Menin Gates in Ypres.

To prepare for the prestigious event, the choir will be performing a free concert at 7.30pm on Tuesday at the Monty Club, Newtown.

The choir is always keen to welcome new members.

Anyone who would like to join the choir is welcome to attend rehearsals, which take place at 7.30pm every Tuesday in the Royal Welsh Warehouse (Pryce Jones Building) in Newtown.

Matthew Panter

By Matthew Panter

News reporter@MattPanterMedia

News reporter covering Sutton Coldfield. Got a story? Get in touch at matthew.panter@mnamedia.co.uk.

