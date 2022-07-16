It must be love as Madness send Salopians wild at Shrewsbury gig

Madness performed some of their most famous hits as they took to the stage at The Quarry

The rockers, led by Graham ‘Suggs’ McPherson, delighted revellers in the Quarry in Shrewsbury, performing an array of their most popular hits.

The gig kicked off a weekend of music legends in the park, with Billy Ocean, Wet Wet Wet and Spandau Ballet’s Tony Hadley among the stars on show for today’s Let’s Rock retro festival.

Last night, Madness were supported by popular indie bands The Hoosiers and The Zutons, most famous for their hit single Valerie.

Fans got into the spirit of the occasion by dressing up in honour of the band, despite the warm weather

The headliners, who boast an impressive back catalogue including hits like Baggy Trousers, One Step Beyond and House of Fun, thrilled the audience with many of their classics.

Many Shropshire folk descended on the 29-acre park for the concert, as well as die-hard ‘Madheads’ from up and down the country who follow the band to many of their concerts.

Following Madness today will be the Let’s Rock festival, where other artists in the line-up include Tom Bailey of the Thompson Twins, Nick Heyward, Bad Manners, Scritti Politti, Roland Gift, The Farm, Belinda Carlisle, Living in a Box, Sydney Youngblood, Tenpole Tudor, Sonique, Urban Cookie Collective and Ottawan.

The hot weather today prompted warnings to be issued, and revellers were urged to keep cool and take water, sunscreen and items to keep them in the shade. They were urged not to drink too much alcohol.

No baggy trousers here

There had been controversy over a rule-change regarding luggage, after ticket holders were informed of a trolley ban.

However, organisers have now insisted that the rule was designed to avoid long waiting times, and that people with trolleys will not be turned away.