Reggae legends UB40 launch new anthem Champion to celebrate Games

UB40 promotional video still

The band have released their official Games anthem "Champion" ahead of the start of the Games on Thursday, July 28.

‘Champion’ was written by the group for the new multi-artist album ‘On Record’ as part of the Birmingham 2022 festival and features Dapz on the Map and Gilly G.

The album was commissioned and produced by Birmingham Music Archive and features eleven original songs written and recorded by new and established city musicians.

The song is a celebration of Birmingham and marks the games coming to England for the first time in 20 years, with the band having also helped to launch the Birmingham 2022 festival with performance at the launch event.

The band’s new song will act as the first single for their new UB45 album, which will be released early next year and celebrates the Birmingham group’s 45th anniversary in the music industry.

Listen to the whole song:

Band member Robin Campbell said. “We are proud to be representing the Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games with the official anthem

“Birmingham represents the best of global Britain and it is our job to showcase this to the world.

“The song is about celebrating the cultural diversity of Birmingham and Birmingham is a city of champions.”