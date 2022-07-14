Notification Settings

Villa Park show for Bruce Springsteen

By John CorserMusicPublished:

American rock superstar Bruce Springsteen is to play a stadium show in the West Midlands in 2023.

The singer-songwriter and guitarist will appear with the E Street Band in four stadium shows, with one at Aston Villa's Villa Park on June 16.

Tickets go on sale at 9am on Thursday, July 21.

The other UK shows include two at Hyde Park, and one at Edinburgh’s Murrayfield Stadium.

The tour will be Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band’s first UK tour since 2016 with The River tour.

They previously performed at Villa Park in 1988 on the Tunnel of Love tour.

Springsteen, aged 72, made a surprise appearance at the recent Glastonbury Festival with old friend Paul McCartney.

John Corser

By John Corser

Business Reporter

Express & Star Business Editor at head office, Wolverhampton. Welcomes all news of companies and business organisations.

