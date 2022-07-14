Villa Park show for Bruce Springsteen

Springsteen

The singer-songwriter and guitarist will appear with the E Street Band in four stadium shows, with one at Aston Villa's Villa Park on June 16.

Tickets go on sale at 9am on Thursday, July 21.

The other UK shows include two at Hyde Park, and one at Edinburgh’s Murrayfield Stadium.

The tour will be Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band’s first UK tour since 2016 with The River tour.

They previously performed at Villa Park in 1988 on the Tunnel of Love tour.