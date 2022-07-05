Organisers already planning more open-air gigs at Telford Town Park

Bryan Adams at Telford Town Park

Crowds flocked to Telford Town Park to see superstars Bryan Adams, Tom Grennan and Tears for Fears play at the Telford QEII arena.

The concert series got underway on Friday night with 80s band Tears for Fears treating the audience to a night of rock and pop. They had previously spent six weeks touring the US.

British singer-songwriter Tom Grennan was next to perform, and during his set on Saturday, he invited five members of the audience wearing Tom Grennan masks up on stage. The 26-year-old had last week been seen singing at England footballer Harry Maguire's wedding before heading to Shropshire.

The big finale was played by multi-million-selling artist Bryan Adams. It was believed to be the biggest attendance of the festival, and the 62-year-old performed as part of his 'So Happy It Hurts' UK tour.

Connor Cupples, the weekend's promoter, said the support from the people of Telford was 'outstanding' and they are looking to see if they can bring other events to the area.

He said: "The support on the weekend was just outstanding, and we can't thank them enough for it.

"The concerts were absolutely fantastic, it really is great to be back in Telford.

"It was great to finally do the concert with Bryan Adams, and we are already looking to see if we can bring more to the area.

"There are no guarantees but certainly, the arena space in Telford is brilliant.

"Each day was completely different, but overall it was such a successful concert series, and looking at the reaction on social media, the people of Telford seemed to really enjoy themselves, and they want to see more of them."

"Even the weather came out at the right time."

During Adams' performance on Sunday night, a woman was taken ill, and the star stopped the show for 10 minutes while she received medical attention.