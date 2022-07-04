Notification Settings

Newport night of blues and rock music for Ukraine appeal

By Paul Jenkins

A night of blues and rock music is being held in Newport on Friday in aid of the Ukraine appeal.

Newport Navy Club. Photo: Google.
The event, at Newport Navy Club, will feature area band The Shuffle Kings with support Rowley and Paul.

There will be a raffle with all funds raised going to the appeal.

Doors open at 7.30pm and the music starts at 8.15pm with entry £5

Paul Jenkins

By Paul Jenkins

Senior Reporter

Senior Reporter at the Express & Star and Shropshire Star.

