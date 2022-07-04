Newport night of blues and rock music for Ukraine appeal

The event, at Newport Navy Club, will feature area band The Shuffle Kings with support Rowley and Paul.
There will be a raffle with all funds raised going to the appeal.
Doors open at 7.30pm and the music starts at 8.15pm with entry £5
A night of blues and rock music is being held in Newport on Friday in aid of the Ukraine appeal.
The event, at Newport Navy Club, will feature area band The Shuffle Kings with support Rowley and Paul.
There will be a raffle with all funds raised going to the appeal.
Doors open at 7.30pm and the music starts at 8.15pm with entry £5