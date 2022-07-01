Music legend Lulu heading to the West Midlands and Shropshire in tour on her life

Lulu is telling it For The Record

On the eve of the 60th anniversary of Shout, she’ll be touring the UK for the first time since Autumn 2019 with her most intimate show to date.

And her tour will include venues in the Black Country, Shropshire and Staffordshire.

For The Record will combine stories and clips with song. The show will be a chance to get to know the star, who has entertained legions of fans across 60 glorious years.

Lulu said: “I’m excited to be sharing my story and my music with my first tour in four years. It’s been an incredible story and I’m looking forward to telling that in For The Record. This is a completely different show to anything I’ve ever done before.”

The show will feature stories from Lulu’s remarkable career – from being friends with The Beatles to marrying a Bee Gee, from winning the Eurovision Song Contest to enjoying a colossal hit with Shout, from her relationship with David Bowie to the wonder of Relight My Fire, her Number One with Take That. There’ll be exclusive photography and video footage as well as incredible songs from a pop icon, whose star continues to burn bright.

Tickets have now gone on sale and there are meet and greet packages for people who want to meet Lulu.