Shrewsbury singer entertains football stars at Harry Maguire's French wedding

Jordan Brown with Harry Maguire and Fern Hawkins on their wedding day

Jordan Brown from Copthorne, Shrewsbury, performed at Harry Maguire and Fern Hawkins' ceremony near Paris.

The 39-year-old has been singing at weddings for 10 years and has often performed in front of high-profile footballers.

Jordan sang at the ceremony and throughout the weekend at the venue, a 13th Century French château.

Other performers included English singer-songwriter Tom Grennan who sang his hit 'Little Bit of Love' for the couple's first dance.

And Jordan, also a driving instructor, explained how everyone made him feel so welcome during the wedding.

He said: "Everyone there was so lovely.

"It was amazing, exceeding all my expectations.

"I felt really humbled to have been there.

"People have this perception of footballers, but they were so nice and welcoming – even my wife came along.

"There were a couple of his England teammates there as you can imagine.

"But because I have played for footballers before, it stopped me from being too nervous.

"You don't want to make any mistakes though."

Singing for a Premier League footballer is not an everyday occurrence, and Jordan explained how he ended up singing on the couple's big day.

He added: "When you play at parties and weddings you meet people, and over the years, I have gotten to know the wedding organisers quite well.

"They showed Harry and Fern my videos and they said they would like to book me.

"So it all went from there.