Stylistics star to lead choir camp

Soul legend Russell Thompkins Jr will be leading the choir

The original lead singer with The Stylistics will be fronting this year's Choir Camp, held at Dunfield House at Kington, near Leominster, from June 17-19.

Conductor Matthew Jones, who describes himself as the "patron saint of the tone-deaf", reckons anybody can be taught to sing, and has trained complete beginners to play such venues as the Royal Albert Hall and record with the likes of Boy George.

Matthew Jones is conductor of Choir Camp

His previous camps have been led by Sheila Ferguson, Kiki Dee and Peter Straker, and he says this year's event will be the biggest yet, with more than 80 people already signed up.

Thompkins was lead singer of The Stylistics from 1972-80, including the golden period when the group topped the UK album charts in 1975, and reached No. 2 in the singles chart with You Make Me Feel Brand New.