New Orleans jazz star to play West Midlands

Trombone Shorty is appearing in Birmingham

The New Orleans trombonist and trumpeter, who has performed at the White House and collaborated with Prince, Lenny Kravitz, Mark Ronson, Bruno Mars, Pharrell Williams and Stevie Wonder, will open his four-date UK tour at the O2 Academy 2 in Birmingham on May 20.

Shorty, real name Troy Andrews, counts former president Barack Obama among his fans, and has toured with the Rolling Stones and Red Hot Chilli Peppers.