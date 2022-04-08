Simple Minds at Resorts World Arena, Birmingham

Jim Kerr enjoys the adulation of fans at Resorts World Arena. Photos: Jason Sheldon/Junction 10 Photography. Jim Kerr and guitarist Charlie Burchill Jim Kerr

The Simple Minds front man soaked up the devotion of fans who have followed the band since the early 1980s.

He spoke earlier this week of the strangeness of the last two years.

Simple Minds were in Copenhagen, 10 dates into a world tour, when all the remaining shows were cancelled because of Covid.

Kerr returned to Glasgow and found himself in the supermarkets, where the shelves had been emptied by panic buyers.

“It was like the first time I’d gone to East Germany in 1978,” he told the Guardian. “All that was left were cabbages and broccoli. I reached for the last cabbage and a woman burst in front of me and grabbed it.

"Two nights before, I’d been a rock star. I thought: ‘What happened to my life?’”

The show at Resorts World on Thursday night was all about celebrating the success of Simple Minds. The tour is titled ‘Forty Years of Hits’.

Kerr said he spent lockdown writing a memoir and more music and is enjoying a renewed popularity that is seeing arenas sold out.

Today’s seven-piece touring line-up includes three women and, Kerr jokes, “no mullets”.

Kerr divides his time between Glasgow and Taormina, Sicily, where he has built a hotel. But he says he is enjoying life back on stage, playing new music and celebrating the old.

“This is who we are and what we do,” he said.

Simple Minds' setlist at Resorts World Arena:

Set 1:

Act of Love

I Travel

Celebrate

Glittering Prize

Promised You a Miracle

Book of Brilliant Things

Up on the Catwalk

Hunter and the Hunted

Love Song

Belfast Child

Set 2:

Theme For Great Cities

Waterfront

She's a River

Dolphins

Once Upon a Time

Someone Somewhere in Summertime

See the Lights

All the Things She Said

Don't You (Forget About Me)

Let It All Come Down

New Gold Dream (81-82-83-84)

Encore: