Liam Payne's new American twang confuses his fans

The proud Wulfrunian was asked for his thoughts on the events at hand during an interview live on Good Morning Britain.

But his voice proved a distraction for many, with some taking to Twitter to discuss just where he found his new accent.

Confused by his voice, many flooded social media with their comments, with one saying he sounds Dutch.

"Watching @GMB and what the hell has happened to Liam Payne’s accent?!" one asked. "He has an American twang but at times he sounds like he isn’t even English!"

Another added: "Why is the world not talking about Liam Payne's new accent."

Payne hails from Wolverhampton and regularly visits. He is proud of his home city and has donated to The Way Youth Zone. He also enjoys eating out and has visited the Penn Tandoori on Penn Road.

But he spends the bulk of his time in Hollywood with his fiancee, model Maya Henry.

The pair were among the stars attending Elton John's annual Oscars party.

The singer, 28, looked suave in a dark suit while Maya, 22, dazzled in a light pink and jewelled dress, and also showed off her glittering engagement ring.

Liam Payne, aged 14

His lifestyle now is a million miles away from his life as a teenager in Wolverhampton.

He was pictured back in 2008 as a 14-year-old, when he attended the auditions for the X Factor at Villa Park and spoke of his hopes at getting to the final stages of the process.