It's 'Perfect' as Eddi Reader to headline Wolverhampton folk festival

Eddi Reader

Former Fairground Attraction singer Eddi Reader will be headlining on June 25 at Newhampton Arts Centre, in Dunkley Street, where there will again be an outdoor stage tent.

Early bird tickets at £29.50 are available for the first 90 to book and advance tickets are then £35.50.

Scottish singer Eddi Reader topped the singles charts with Fairground Attraction's Perfect in 1988.

Her solo career has including highly acclaimed albums such as The Songs of Robert Burns and 2018’s Cavalier.

Also appearing at the festival will be bluegrass band Midnight Skyracer and duo Tom McConville and David Newey.