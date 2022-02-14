Folk-roots legends of Steeleye Span and Bellowhead fame set Shrewsbury date

Peter Knight and John Spiers

Peter Knight was part of Steeleye Span’s classic 1970s line-up, and helped invent a brand of folk rock that is still influential today.

John Spiers was co-founder of the mighty Bellowhead and he too has had an equally profound impact on the landscape of traditional music over the last two decades.

Together as Peter Knight and John Spiers they will be coming to Shrewsbury's Theatre Severn on March 2. They first came together at FolkEast in 2016 and what was a "one off" became more of a partnership.

It’s largely through touring as a duo that they’ve been able to explore what has become an extraordinary partnership, giving them the confidence to record their latest studio album, Both in a Tune. It was released on Friday, February 11.

Their violin and melodeon partnership makes use of well-known traditional pieces, and mix them with improvisation and invention.