Life's Grand as Barry brings his Roy Orbison tribute show to Wolverhampton

Roy Orbison tribute artist Barry Steele from Halesowen, who is performing at Wolverhampton Grand Theatre

"You obviously do this for a living," a stranger told him after he'd finished his rendition of Robbie Williams' Angels.

"You sound just like Roy Orbison if he were singing Roy Orbison."

That one night changed the entire trajectory of Barry's life. He became a professional singer in 2004 and now tours the country with his Orbison tribute show, The Roy Orbison Story.

Before that night, the singer from Halesowen had served in the RAF as a driver in the transport department, serving for 13 years before leaving in 1988 – the year Roy Orbison died.

Barry was stationed at RAF Waddington in Scampton, where he met his wife Lynne, and RAF Tongeren in Belgium.

During his time in the RAF, Barry refuelled both Vulcan Bombers and The Red Arrows, and also drove the Green Goddesses during the firemen’s strike.

While he was serving in Belgium, the couple's daughter Leonie was born and she inherited her father's military duty, going on to become a squadron leader in the RAF.

Barry then became a heavy goods truck driver. It was during those lonely hours out on the road that he began to sing along to himself with artists as diverse as Michael Jackson, Wet Wet Wet and Chris Rhea.

Barry said: "It's a very strange thing – I was quite a shy guy, happy to stay behind the steering wheel of my truck.

"It took them an hour to get me off my seat for the talent competition, I was completely out of my comfort zone."

More than 200 people gave Barry a standing ovation that night, sparking his interest in 'The Big O'.

"Orbison’s songs not only have wonderful melodies and tunes, the lyrics are some of the most sublime ever written," said the tribute artist, who performs at Wolverhampton Grand Theatre on Wednesday.

"Not only does the music take you back in time, the songs can make you happy, sad and emotive all at the same time.

"Orbison is known as a balladeer, but he also recorded and performed rocky and contemporary songs. His songs are quite simply timeless."

Barry's love of Orbison has placed him number one on his list of dream dinner party guests, alongside Jeff Lynne, George Harrison, Bruce Springsteen, and Toyah.

While in America, Barry even sang in front of Roy Orbison's son, Wesley, as well as duetting with Bill Dees, the co-writer of many of Orbison’s songs.

The Roy Orbison Story follows the singer's career from the 1980s onwards. Barry has toured it all over the world, including New Zealand, Holland, Germany, Austria, Denmark, and Ireland.

Audiences can expect classics such as You Got It, Handle With Care, and Oh, Pretty Woman, but Barry's favourite Orbison songs are California Blue and Leah.

The show has also been revamped with "upbeat and contemporary rock 'n' roll songs" as Barry believes "the nation needs cheering up".

Barry added: "I am backed in this all-live multi-media show, with not only a fabulous band and musicians, but a big screen featuring both live streaming, and images from the life and times of Roy Orbison, interspersed with factoids and information about the life and times of what is considered to be one of the best singers the world has ever known."

The Roy Orbison Story won Best Theatre Tour at the National Tribute Awards in 2019.

The show is very much a "family business" – Barry and Lynne's sons Chris and Andy work on the production, while Lynne books and designs the shows.

Barry said: "The thing I'm proudest of is our West End debut and doing what we do. I am so proud of our show, it has been a family achievement.

"We were told by so many promoters it would not work. So, my wife said, we don’t need them, we will do it ourselves, and everything you see has been achieved by our family.

"Not a single promoter has had any input at all."

It's no surprise then, that Barry's biggest inspirations are Roy Orbison and his family.

Lynne also wrote a book during lockdown about her husband's journey, called Made of Steele, documenting Barry's journey from the RAF to the stage.

The book begins: "Can many people say that a static caravan holiday altered the trajectory of their lives? For Barry and I one of those holidays did, and quite frankly we never saw it coming."

The Roy Orbison Story is at Wolverhampton Grand on February 9. For more information visit grandtheatre.co.uk/whats-on/the-roy-orbison-story