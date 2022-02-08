Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

'Let's get it on': Endangered monkeys serenaded by Marvin Gaye impersonator for Valentine's Day

By Eleanor LawsonMusicPublished:

Marvin Gaye was renowned for his sensual, crooning voice - but now his songs are being used to encourage a different kind of 'monkey business'.

The monkeys were serenaded with Marvin Gaye songs
The monkeys were serenaded with Marvin Gaye songs

Monkeys at Trentham Monkey Forest, in Staffordshire, were serenaded by a Marvin Gaye tribute act in an attempt to encourage the endangered species to mate.

As every new addition is important for the protection of the species, special guest Dave Largie was invited to perform some of the most well-known love songs of all time, to help inspire them to 'get it on' and feel 'sexual healing'.

A spokesman for the park said: "David, a highly experienced love song guru, sang several Marvin Gaye classics to the monkeys whilst in amongst them, and they seemed very relaxed and full of love.

"Some classic Barbary macaque ‘lovey dovey’ behaviour was on display during the performance such as grooming and teeth chattering. Who knows? Maybe there’s something in it and the park will have a record number of babies come the summer."

Trentham Monkey Forest is home to 140 free-ranging Barbary macaques, who live as they would in the wild.

Unfortunately, Barbary macaques are listed as endangered due to loss of habitat and the illegal pet trade, making mating season a vital time for the species.

Music
Entertainment
Eleanor Lawson

By Eleanor Lawson

Reporter

Community Reporter at the Express & Star.

Most Read

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News