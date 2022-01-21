Star’s pride as sign language interpreters make Strictly tour debut in Birmingham

Rose Ayling-Ellis and Giovanni Pernice are back on the dancefloor Strictly Come Dancing - The Live Tour 2022 Strictly Come Dancing - The Live Tour 2022 Janette Manrara gets a lift Strictly Come Dancing - The Live Tour 2022 Strictly Come Dancing - The Live Tour 2022 Strictly Come Dancing - The Live Tour 2022 Rhys Stephenson and Nancy Xu John Whaite and Johannes Radebe Strictly Come Dancing - The Live Tour 2022

The EastEnders star, the BBC One programme’s first deaf contestant, and her partner Giovanni Pernice were among the former contestants and pros taking to the floor at the Utilita Arena last night.

For the first time, the performances have British Sign Language (BSL) interpreters, following a campaign by Ayling-Ellis.

Speaking during the press launch, she said: “I feel so proud of us and I am also proud of Strictly too because they listened. Everyone in the crew has got deaf awareness training as well, so it is just such a lovely step.

Strictly Come Dancing - The Live Tour 2022

Strictly Come Dancing - The Live Tour 2022

Janette Manrara gets a lift

“I feel like it is not actually hard work. They make it easy for me and that is what it should be. So hopefully it will influence other companies to do the same.”

EastEnders actress Maisie Smith was also pictured during the launch after replacing TV presenter AJ Odudu at short notice. Odudu was forced to pull out of the live final of the 2021 series after suffering a torn ligament.

The shows will also feature Sara Davies and Aljaz Skorjanec, Tilly Ramsay and Nikita Kuzmin, Rhys Stephenson and Nancy Xu, John Whaite and Johannes Radebe, and Max George and Katya Jones.

John Whaite and Johannes Radebe

Strictly Come Dancing - The Live Tour 2022

Strictly Come Dancing - The Live Tour 2022

Ramsay, whose father is celebrity chef Gordon, said appearing on the 2021 series had improved her confidence.

She said: “I would say that, for me, it really helped boost my confidence. I was doing things I have never ever done before, wearing things I have never worn.

“I started off really scared and timid but I think Nikita and everyone else helped bring out that inner confidence and fun side to everything.

Rhys Stephenson and Nancy Xu

Strictly Come Dancing - The Live Tour 2022

Strictly Come Dancing - The Live Tour 2022

“So I definitely also see dance in a whole other light. I love it and I don’t think I ever want to stop.”

The tour will feature group performances from the show’s professional dancers while the judging panel will be made up of Shirley Ballas, Craig Revel Horwood and Bruno Tonioli.

It will be hosted by It Takes Two presenter and former Strictly professional Janette Manrara.