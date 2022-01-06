Shropshire composer one of 12 shortlisted for Queen's Jubilee Song

Stella Fullard, from Market Drayton, with her certificate

Stella Fullard, from Market Drayton, was one of 12 composers shortlisted from all 54 Commonwealth countries that entered.

Stella, who sings and composes as a hobby, said: "I woke up and saw the email and I was really shocked. I got really scared, but it was exciting."

As a member of The Guild of International Songwriters and Composers, Stella received a newsletter about the contest which was run by The Commonwealth Resounds.

The judges had already decided on the Commonwealth song's lyrics and so Stella decided to apply for the second stage of the competition – which ran from September 2 to November 2 – to compose the piece.

She was awarded with a certificate of recognition for being shortlisted and her name will be mentioned in the January edition of The Official Guide to The Queen's Platinum Jubilee Beacons.

Stephen Joseph, from the UK, and Stephen Olusoji, from Nigeria, were two of the three finalists for the Commonwealth Composers and the winning song was composed by Vincent Atueyi Chinemelu from Nigeria.

On June 2 this year, to celebrate the 70-year reign of HRH Queen Elizabeth II, beacons will be lit across the Commonwealth and the winning song will be played by thousands of choirs.

Choirs across Shropshire and the UK can take part in performing the new 'A Song for the Commonwealth' which can be accessed online at commonwealthresounds.com