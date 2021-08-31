Release of new Specials album Protest Songs delayed to October

The Specials

Terry Hall, Lynval Golding and Horace Panter enjoyed a triumphant 2019 with the release of the critically acclaimed ‘Encore’, their first number 1 album, coming 40 years after they exploded onto the music scene from Coventry and launched the 2 Tone movement blending punk rock, ska and reggae.

The forthcoming album, ‘Protest Songs – 1924-2012’ is released via new label Island Records, features 12 takes on specially chosen protest songs from across an almost 100-year span and shows The Specials still care, are still protesting and are still angry.

“People have been using music as a vehicle for protest since time immemorial,” said bass player Horace Panter.

“Injustice is timeless."

The album includes versions of Bob Marley’s Get Up Stand Up, the Staple Singers’ Freedom Highway, Leonard Cohen’s Everybody Knows and Big Bill Broozny’s Black Brown and White.

The album was recorded in London in May and features Birmingham guitarist Steve Craddock from Ocean Colour Scene and Paul Weller’s band. It also introduces singer-songwriter Hannah Hu from Bradford.