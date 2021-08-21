‘It’s great to be back’ as festivals and shows return

Oswestry's balloon festival returns this weekend

From food to fireworks, agriculture to aeronautics, music to motor cars, events are once again most definitely on the social calendar.

And, after 18 months which has seen almost every public event cancelled because of Covid, the chance to get out and enjoy a touch of normality is one we are definitely embracing.

This weekend Minsterley Show is bringing the best of the countryside to visits while people in Oswestry are enjoying the balloon carnival.

Over the Bank Holiday weekend there is the Shrewsbury Folk Festival and Telford Balloon Fiesta and throughout September the fun continues.

Oswestry Food Festival 2019

In Oswestry the town is gearing up for the popular food festival on September 18 and 19. It is usually held in the streets of the town in July but it was pushed back because of lockdown restrictions.

The new date coincides with the Heritage Open Days in the town and a sports-based evening in the park on the Saturday and music event on the Sunday.

Town mayor, Councillor Mark Jones, said the food festival attracted thousands of visitors to the town centre.

"We're really looking forward to the weekend," he said.

"We have our festival favourites that visitors love to see every year, to stock up on tasty treats, plus specialist exhibitors introducing themselves to an Oswestry audience for the first time.

"It has been a difficult period for everyone since the emergence of the pandemic and this festival we bring some fun and excitement back to Oswestry as it always has in the past ".

Telford Balloon Fiesta 2019

Organisers of events have had to work incredibly hard to ensure festivals can go ahead in a Covid-safe manner.

Jo Cunningham from the folk festival said the committee had had to make a decision several months ago to make big changes to this year's event and have outdoor stages rather than indoor.

"The thought of hundreds of people sitting or standing together in a marquee was something that we could not envisage when we were talking to providers about the infrastructure," she said.

"So we are looking forward to an outdoor event this year, with people bringing their own chairs and blankets and enjoying the wonderful music and atmosphere."

Music from not one but two of the judges on The Voice, Sir Tom Jones and Olly Murs come to the QEII arena in Telford Town Park over the weekend of September 3-5.

For Olly Murs it is a delight to be back gigging. And he said that in his concerts this month he has found that concert goers are very respectful of everyone else.

"The events are all being closely monitored and Covid secure and what is great is that people can enjoy them in their own way.”

“If they want to be up at the front with all their mates they can be. And if they want to be socially-distanced, then that’s OK to.

“They can wear a face mask if they want to – everyone is enjoying themselves how they want to enjoy themselves.

“It is so wonderful after all this time seeing everyone having fun and seeing smiles on people’s faces, singing, laughing and joking. It’s great to be back.”