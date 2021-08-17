Crowds back in force at Bloodstock - review

Judas Priest. Photo: Andy Shaw

With Wednesday and Thursday featuring bands on the smaller stage it wasn’t until Foetal Juice opened proceedings on the Main – Ronnie James Dio Stage - on Friday morning that the event really started to take off.

Friday had wonderful weather and saw blistering performances by Divine Chaos, Acid Reign, High Power and brilliant sets by Bristol Based Svalbard and South Wales Death Metallers, Venom Prison.

The Wildhearts came up next and after their troubles at the Download Test Festival, came on and tore up the main stage with their usual tunes and blistering performance.

Thinking that was the set of the day, Skindred then appeared and Benji Webbe had the Bloodstock crowd eating out of his hand and waving their t-shirts.

Skindred. Photo: Andy Shaw

Divine Chaos. Photo: Andy Shaw

To finish Friday evening was Devin Townsend with eclectic songs and genius musicianship. He was so determined to play that he did his Covid quarantine and recruited some British musicians who only had a couple of days practice.

They were incredible - the songs, the stage craft, the choir, an elephant and big inflatable balls to finish a truly brilliant day.

On the Sophie Lancaster Stage there were notable performances by Ragin Speedhorn , Evile and Birmingham’s own Napalm Death.

Devin Townsend. Photo: Andy Shaw

Saturday was a bit grey weather-wise but very sunny on the main stage with While She Sleeps and Paradise Lost producing performances that would grace any top of the bill slot.

Cradle of Filth produced a barnstorming blockbuster of a set, flames aplenty, songs old and new and it looked like a rejuvenated Dani Filth strutting and screaming his way through the set.

That just left German legends, who began life in 1982 and have released 14 albums, to come on and bludgeon their way through a fantastic set, filled with songs old and new.

The Bloodstock crowd loved it and were treated to a no-holds barred assault to the senses incorporating some enormous flames shooting up from the stage.

Crowds were back in full force at Bloodstock. Photo: Andy Shaw

Over on the Sophie Lancaster Stage they were treated to some stellar performances from Phil Campbell, Brummie Death Metallers – Memoriam and Party Canon.

And so to the final day. The main stage kicked off with Seidrblot, a band featuring traditional Viking music and a really chilled and wonderful way to start the day.

The day featured Stourbridge rock legends Diamond Head and Glasgow’s Bleed From Within who were really impressive and threw the kitchen sink at their performance.

Bloodshot Dawn. Photo: Andy Shaw

Bleed From Within. Photo: Andy Shaw

The consistently wonderful Orange Goblin and Therapy? were followed by Gloryhammer. Their own particular brand of escapist rock had the crowd resplendent with blow up swords and unicorns to enhance the fantastical atmosphere.

The festival ended with Saxon playing their 40th anniversary set list – featuring classics such as Wheels of Steel & Motorcycle man.

As Saxon started the heavens opened but this didn’t dampen the enthusiasm of the crowd.

Saxon at Bloodstock. Photo: Andy Shaw

The Wildhearts. Photo: Andy Shaw

Bloodstock concluded with Judas Priest celebrating 50 years in the music game. Rob Halford continues to prowl the stage and still hits all the notes perfectly. A fitting way to end a wonderful long weekend.

Everyone connected with putting on Bloodstock this year should be applauded in the way it was organised. There were no disruptions to the proceedings, and everyone was so happy to be back doing what we enjoy.

We all needed this and it proves how important it is to see, hear and experience music alongside other human beings both for our pleasure and our mental health.

Thank you to Bloodstock and roll on 2022.