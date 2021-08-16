Cast ready for a Fine Time at Shrewsbury's Buttermarket

Cast are performing in Shrewsbury

Formed in 1992 by members of two influential Merseyside bands, The La’s and Shack, Cast were an instant success with debut album All Change going top 10 and yielding hit singles Finetime, Alright, Sandstorm and Walkaway.

After another hit single, Flying, second album Mother Nature Calls came in ‘97 including Free Me, Guiding Star, Live the Dream and I’m So Lonely. The albums Magic Hour, featuring top 10 single Beat Mama, and Beetroot followed before the band split in 2001.

The original line-up of John Power (guitar/vocals) with bassist Pete Wilkinson, Liam ‘Skin’ Tyson (lead guitar) and Keith O’Neill (drums) reunited in 2011 and then, when Wilkinson retired, former La’s member Jay Lewis joined on bass.

The band released albums Troubled Times in 2011 and Kicking Up the Dust in 2017.

Support comes from Shropshire indie rock group The Bartells when Cast play The Buttermarket, with the gig due to start at 7.30pm.