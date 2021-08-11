Shrewsbury Folk Festival 2021 organisers announce stage timings

View from moshpit Bellstone stage

Shrewsbury Folk Festival will be running from Friday, August 27, to Bank Holiday Monday on the 30th with 41 acts confirmed.

Acts lined up to perform on two stages at the West Midlands Showground include folk superstars Lindisfarne, touring stalwart Kate Rusby, and 1980s perennials The Christians.

The organisers are hoping for the best but also planning for the worst - and will amend the line up at short notice if bands are forced to self-isolate.

Festival goers have been asked to take a Covid lateral flow test 24-48 hours before arriving on site. They have published a Guide to Shrewsbury Folk Festival 2021 with the latest advice.

A programme of sessions and workshops has been put together to help with all manner of instruments.