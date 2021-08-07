Positive Covid in performing band case leads to proms cancellation

Unlike the Band of the Mercians, pictured, the Band of the Royal Regiment of Fusiliers will not be able to play at the National Memorial Arboretum

The Summer Proms concerts were due to take place over Saturday, August 7 and Sunday, August 8, but a positive case in the Band of the Royal Regiment of Fusiliers has led to the cancellation of the event.

The positive case has led to the whole military band needing to self-isolate in line with the latest government guidance and British Army policy, and the Arboretum was unable to secure an alternative band at short notice.

The National Memorial Arboretum team put out a statement on Saturday morning to announce the cancellation, and to state it was trying to contact all ticket holders by email and phone.

It also announced it would be welcoming Premier ticket holders to the Aboretum for an evening of light entertainment and a three-course dinner.

A spokesman for the National Memorial Arboretum said: "It is with great regret that our Summer Proms concerts on Saturday, August 7 and Sunday, August 8 are cancelled.

"We are currently trying to contact all ticket holders by email and phone, alongside messages on our website and social media channels and we appreciate your patience in not calling the Arboretum at this time about this cancellation.

"This morning, a member of the Band of the Royal Regiment of Fusiliers tested positive for coronavirus and due to their attendance at rehearsals throughout the week, the whole military band is now required to self-isolate in line with the latest government guidance and British Army policy.

"We have been unable to secure an alternative military band at such short notice and therefore have made the difficult decision to cancel the event.

"We are still able to welcome Premier ticket holders to the Arboretum for an evening of light entertainment and a three-course dinner and the full details of this will be provided to the relevant bookers directly as soon as possible.

"The Summer Proms is one of our most popular annual events and our team had been looking forward to welcoming everyone for a fantastic summer evening of entertainment and we deeply regret any inconvenience.

"We are a small team and we would appreciate your patience whilst we contact everyone who had been due to attend over the weekend.

"There is no need to call us. We will be contacting all ticket holders to discuss available options, including transferring their booking to next year, donating the cost of their ticket, or receiving a full refund.