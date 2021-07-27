Bridgnorth singer prepares for debut EP

Jen North

Jen North's four-track recording, In My Dreams, will be out in October this year.

The 19-year-old had been gigging across the region before the pandemic struck and gave her time to rediscover her sound.

Jen said her brother, Harry, returned from university during lockdown and sparked the ideas for her latest releases.

"I did release music when I was 16, but it was a singer-songwriter kind of vibe and I knew that wasn't where I wanted to end up," she said.

"Lockdown hit last year of course and my brother, who is massively into music, came home from university.

"He showed me his music and what he listens to, which is a lot of electronic stuff, and it really inspired my sound for this EP."

Jen has released the title track from the EP so far, and plans to release three of the four songs before the full release is out.

"Some of my friends are studying film at university so I was able to work with them to create music videos as well," she added.

"I've managed to direct and edit those, which has taken me a while as I was learning as I was going along.

"Me and my brother have also worked on the visual side of the EP quite a lot – I've always been a creative person so I've tried to bring that visually as well as with the audio.

"I'm quite inspired by the sounds of nature so I hope that comes across. I think it's quite a unique sound."

Jen's next gig will be at the Castle & Falcon in Birmingham on August 7.