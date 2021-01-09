Wonder Stuff star Miles scraps his online gig plans but has a Facebook treat instead

Miles Hunt

The Wonder Stuff singer was to have performed his At Home with The Custodian shows from today, over four Saturdays.

The new lockdown meant he had to reconsider whether it was safe to use Mockingbird Studios in Stourbridge for the performances, which would have involved six people to put them on.

Refunds will be available for fans who do not wish to wait for the online shows to be rescheduled.

Instead the 54-year-old musician was going ahead with a free performance from his Shropshire home, in Bishop's Castle, at 8pm tonight, via the Wonder Stuff Facebook page at facebook.com/thewonderstuffofficial