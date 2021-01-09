Wonder Stuff star Miles scraps his online gig plans but has a Facebook treat instead

By John CorserBishop's CastleMusicPublished: Last Updated:

Midlands pop star Miles Hunt has called off a series of live streamed concerts planned for this month.

Miles Hunt
Miles Hunt

The Wonder Stuff singer was to have performed his At Home with The Custodian shows from today, over four Saturdays.

The new lockdown meant he had to reconsider whether it was safe to use Mockingbird Studios in Stourbridge for the performances, which would have involved six people to put them on.

Refunds will be available for fans who do not wish to wait for the online shows to be rescheduled.

Instead the 54-year-old musician was going ahead with a free performance from his Shropshire home, in Bishop's Castle, at 8pm tonight, via the Wonder Stuff Facebook page at facebook.com/thewonderstuffofficial

The Custodian is two albums worth of acoustic material from the singer-songwriter's career that he has recorded over the last couple of years.

Music
Entertainment
South Shropshire entertainment
Bishop's Castle
South Shropshire
Local Hubs
News
John Corser

By John Corser

Business Reporter

Express & Star Business Editor at head office, Wolverhampton. Welcomes all news of companies and business organisations.

Most Read

Top Stories

More from the Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News