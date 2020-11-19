DJ's dream week after being nominated as breakthrough star

DJ Ewan McVicar is in the running for a top award

Scotsman Ewan McVicar, stepson of Salop chief executive Brian Caldwell, enjoyed a dream week last week. Not only did Scotland qualify for the Euros, but he was nominated for Best Breakthrough Act in the DJ Mag awards.

He also signed with legendary New York house music label Nervous Records, and had a track from his new release Love Trip played on Radio One by DJ Annie Mac.

"The week I had last week left me a nervous wreck," he said. "It was bonkers. I'm absolutely buzzing."

The 26-year-old, who lives in Whitchurch, has the backing of the Salop dressing room, including his fellow Scot, forward Jason Cummings, who urged people to vote for Ewan on social media.

"He posted about the DJ Mag nomination and said 'vote for the boy'. My brother Rory (Town's kitman) has been playing my tunes in the dressing room."

DJ Ewan McVicar. Picture: Aga Urbanska

A week of good news comes as a much-needed boost for Ewan, who had been expected to be playing to big crowds up and down the country, after dropping his first release on Patrick Topping's Trick label.

But the coronavirus pandemic meant a string of cancelled gigs, and a new job working in the coldstore at Agro Merchants in Whitchurch to keep money rolling in.

"I'm just glad to have a job to be honest," he said. "It's just having something to do. It's been a bad year for the entertainment industry but I've tried to stay pretty positive."

Ewan reckons he'll have decent backing from north of the border, but hopes Shropshire will support him and vote for him to win.

"I didn't actually know I'd been nominated until some of my mates text me saying they'd voted. I looked at my phone and it was blowing up. I felt like I'd have to start a campaign like Donald Trump!"

"I know the other DJs nominated and I love their stuff, so I'm just so happy to even be nominated."

To vote for Ewan visit bestofbritish.djmag.com