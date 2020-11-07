Welshpool firefighter wins prestigious award for Christmas no1 charity song bid

Chris Birdsell-Jones from Welshpool

Now, Welshpool retained firefighter Chris Birdsell-Jones has won Supporter of the Year at the prestigious Spirit of Fire Awards, held virtually by The Fire Fighters Charity.

Chris, the brains behind The Fire Tones, was the driving force in organising firefighters from across the UK to perform a version of the classic Band Aid hit ‘Do They Know It’s Christmas?’ in 2018.

It reached number four in the charts and raised thousands of pounds for The Fire Fighters Charity.

“I came up with a crazy idea that I was going to try and get a song in the charts,” the 52 year-old said.

The Fire Tones

“It all started as a bet in the pub at a Christmas party a couple of years ago.

“The Band Aid song ‘Do They Know It’s Christmas?’ came on the jukebox randomly and I said, do you know what, I think we can get this in the charts.

"So I got in touch with the trustees for Band Aid, which includes Bob Geldof, and I put a plan together to record a version of the song with 40 fire service personnel.”