Award for Telford teacher whose lockdown music videos went global

Ben Millington with students at the Telford Priory School

Ben Millington, head of music at The Telford Priory School in Wrockwardine Wood, was nominated for a Telford & Wrekin Hero Award by students and staff at the school.

Back in June, Ben and his students' recorded a version of the hit song, I'm Still Standing, which ended up catching the eye of the man himself, Sir Elton John.

Elton recorded a video message to the students, telling them he was 'blown away' by their talent in the video.

Throughout lockdown, Ben has been releasing regular songs with students, all recorded in bedrooms and on mobile phones, and sharing them on The Priory School's YouTube channel to keep everyone entertained.

Ben, who also releases music on his personal YouTube channel, was nominated for the award with Telford & Wrekin Council by a variety of people, including parents and the headteacher of the school, Stacey Jordan.

She said: “We are so proud of Ben and this award recognises his absolute commitment to his students and music in everything he does. He is a credit to our school.”

Ben said: “I am totally overwhelmed that I have received the Telford & Wrekin’s Hero Award.

"It is wonderful that my work in education and inspiring and working with young people has had this impact and recognition across Telford, Shropshire and around the world.

"In no way do I consider myself a hero – I am just very lucky to work with such talented people in the local area.