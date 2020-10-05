New LGBT radio station launched for the Midlands

Station manager James Levett at the controls of the new Wolverhampton radio station Gorgeous FM

Gorgeous FM, a not-for-profit company, started broadcasting across Birmingham, the Black Country and Shropshire on DAB on September 28, with local people the focus of its output.

Shaun Keasey, one of the founding directors of Gorgeous FM, said about 40 people are involved in the station, from all over the West Midlands, from Shrewsbury to Coventry.

He added: "The station is an inclusive station, there to support the LGBT community, it's not-for-profit and it's staffed by volunteers who are a real mix of people who love radio and who want to provide a service for the community that may not be covered by other stations.

"We've chosen to do this here as this is where we're all from but also local radio seems to have abandoned the Black Country and Shropshire.

"We want people to hear voices that they can associate with from the Black Country, Birmingham and Shropshire and the surrounding areas.

"Our breakfast show is presented by James Levett, he's a local man from Wolverhampton.

"It's a fun radio station with a mixture of upbeat modern music with what I class as gay anthems and some camp classics."