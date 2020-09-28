The Vamps to play Birmingham show

The quartet will play the city's O2 Academy in support of their upcoming album, Cherry Blossom, set for release on October 16.

Fans can get access to pre-sale tickets for the tour by pre-ordering the forthcoming new album on any format from the UK official store.

Orders need to be placed before 9am on October 5 to be eligible for pre-sale access.

The British pop rock band - consisting of Bradley Simpson, James McVey, Connor Ball and Tristan Evans - formed in 2012 and signed to Mercury Records in the same year.

They released their debut album, Meet the Vamps, in 2014.

The Vamps have also launched their own record label, Steady Records, and they are working in partnership with EMI/Universal.

The band became the first to headline London's O2 Arena five years in a row.

The Vamps will play Birmingham's O2 Academy on April 26.

The Vamps Fan presale will begin at 10am on October 6, followed by O2 Priority pre sale at 10am on October 7.

VIP Tickets are only available at www.axs.com and they include concert ticket, early entry, access to soundcheck where extra songs are performed, pre-show Q&A with The Vamps, and tour laminate.

Ten per cent of profits from VIP tickets sales will go to the band's chosen charity organisation Help Refugees/Choose Love.

For more information, click here.