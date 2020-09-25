Paloma Faith reveals Birmingham shows alongside new album and baby news

The 39-year-old singer/songwriter revealed the tour, that comes to the city's Symphony Hall from September 24 to 25, yesterday along with the release date of her fifth studio album Infinite.

The announcement coincided with the news that the London musician is expecting her second child.

She revealed she is pregnant following a 'struggle' with IVF.

The singer said she had six rounds of the treatment, in a post on Instagram.

She added she is set to release new music and wanted to 'feel free in my body as it changes before all our eyes'.

“This child is so wanted, it’s my sixth round of IVF and [it] was a struggle to get here,” she said.

Faith added that her experience of giving birth for the first time was 'very traumatic' and she is also 'prone to postpartum depression'.

Advertising

She asked the media not to publish 'unflattering shots as anxiety is detrimental to me and my baby'.

Faith added: “To all the other pregnant women out there who are as in love with their babies as me but simultaneously shitting themselves, let’s do this.”

Paloma Faith - Only Love Can Hurt Like This (Official Video)

The singer is best known for a range of hit singles including Only Love Can Hurt Like This, Stone Cold Sober, Picking Up the Pieces, Never Tear Us Apart, New York, Upside Down, Can't Rely On You and more.

Advertising

Her debut album Do You Want the Truth or Something Beautiful? was released in 2009 and has been certified double platinum in the UK.

She has received a number of accolades as well as two BRIT Award nominations for Best British Female and British Album of the Year in 2013.

For more information and to buy tickets to Paloma Faith's Birmingham shows, click here.