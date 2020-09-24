YouTuber and rap star KSI to play Birmingham show

The Watford YouTuber, boxer and rapper will perform at the city's O2 Institute 2 following the release of his debut album, Dissimulation, earlier this year.

To celebrate the announcement, KSI said “Finally fam. Ya boy cannot wait to finally perform for you guys.

"There are so many new songs that I have never performed before so I’m excited to have the chance to do so.

"Trust me, the shows are gonna be insane from the production to the special guests plus all the new music that I’ll be dropping will improve the experience even more.

"I am too ready. You better be too.”

Olajide Olayinka Williams "JJ" Olatunji, better known as KSI, began his career in 2009 with the launch of his YouTube channel KSIOlajideBT where he uploaded gaming commentary videos.

He went on to amass 31.2 million followers and was ranked as the second most influential online creator in the United Kingdom by The Times last year.

Having written and produced comedy rap songs in his early YouTube career, KSI has since achieved eight top 40 singles on the UK Singles Chart—three of which reached the top 10.

KSI has also been involved in three high-profile boxing bouts with the likes of Joe Weller and Logan Paul.

As an actor, KSI featured in the British comedy film Laid in America, and was the subject of KSI: Can't Lose, a documentary film following the build-up to his first amateur boxing fight.

KSI will play Birmingham's O2 Institute 2 on May 13.

Tickets go on sale this Friday at 9am.

For more information, click here.