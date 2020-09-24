You Me At Six to play Birmingham show

The quintet will play the city's O2 Institute in support of their new album, Suckapunch, due to be released on January 15.

Lead vocalist Josh Franceschi says: "We have been in the pursuit of happiness for quite some time, both collectively and individually, only to discover that happiness is more than just a state of mind.

"We had to face our pain head on and carve it into something positive.

"Our seventh studio album is the result of us finding peace and acceptance of what’s been and gone."

The band’s 15 year career has seen four UK Gold Records and five Top Ten Albums in the UK, including number one record Cavalier Youth, 17 consecutive A-List singles on BBC Radio One, multiple sold-out US headline tours, a number one rock song in the UK and Australia, and Top Five Rock Radio track in North America, in Room To Breathe.

The group has released a number of hit singles such as Take on the World, Bite My Tongue, Room To Breathe, Lived A Lie, Stay With Me, Liquid Confidence, Save It for the Bedroom, Underdog and many more.

You Me at Six has toured extensively, with appearances on Warped Tour, Soundwave, and has toured with Thirty Seconds to Mars, Paramore, Fall Out Boy and All Time Low.

The band won the award for Best British Band at the Kerrang! Awards in 2011.

You Me At Six will play Birmingham's O2 Institute on May 24.

Tickets go on sale at 9am on October 2.

For more information, click here.