Framing Hanley to play Birmingham show

The quartet will play the city's Asylum Venue following the release of their fourth studio album in February.

The band had released three albums prior to breaking up in 2015 - The Moment, A Promise To Burn and The Sum Of Who We Are.

Framing Hanley - Lollipop (Video)

They have also sold over 200,000 albums, achieved 1.5 million downloads and been streamed over 150 million times since their formation in 2005.

Their hits included the likes of Hear Me Now, Lollipop, You Stupid Girl, Collide and Criminal.

Framing Hanley will play Birmingham's Asylum Venue on April 8.

