Little Mix to bring world tour to Birmingham

The girl group - made up of Perrie Edwards, Jesy Nelson, Leigh-Anne Pinnock and Jade Thirlwall - will perform two nights at the city's Resorts World Arena.

The tour will follow the release of the quartet's sixth studio album titled Confetti.

Formed in 2011 during their run on The X Factor, the group has released hit singles such as Black Magic, Secret Love Song, Shout out to My Ex, Woman Like Me, Touch, No More Sad Songs and many more.

They have received four MTV Europe Music Awards, two Teen Choice Awards, five Global Awards, two Glamour Awards and nine Brit Award nominations.

Little Mix has sold over 50 million records worldwide, making them one of the best-selling girl groups of all time.

They will play Birmingham's Resorts World Arena on May 20 and 21.

Tickets go on general sale at 9am on September 25. Superfan sale begins at 8.45am on September 24.

For more information, click here.