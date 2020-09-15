Skindred to play Birmingham show

The Newport quartet will perform at the city's O2 Institute with support from Royal Republic.

Formed in 1998, the group is best known for songs such as Nobody, That's My Jam, Ninja, Pressure, Rat Race, Kill The Power Sound The Siren and more.

They are well known for their energetic and involving live performances, and have won several awards including Best Live Band at the 2011 UK Metal Hammer Golden Gods Awards, and the Devotion Award at the 2011 Kerrang! Awards.

Skindred will play Birmingham's O2 Institute on October 1, 2021.

